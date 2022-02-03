Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary Premiere Announced

(hennemusic) The official Ronnie James Dio documentary, "Dio: Dreamers Never Die", will see its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX next month.
Directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton and executive produced by Wendy Dio, the project about the late rock legend - who passed away in 2010 at the age of 67 after a battle with stomach cancer - has been years in the making.
According to the film's synopsis, the documentary "delves deep into his incredible rise from 50's doo-wop crooner, to his early classic rock days in Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, to replacing the iconic lead singer Ozzy Osborne in Black Sabbath, to finally cement his legend with DIO. Ronnie's biography is completely unique to the tired sex, drugs and rock and roll cliches. The film is about perseverance, dreams and the power to believe in yourself."
"Dio: Dreamers Never Die" will see its world premiere at Austin's Paramount Theatre on March 17, with an online stream available the following day.Read more here.
