Once Human Premiere 'Scar Weaver' Video

Once Human have premiered a music video for their new single "Scar Weaver". The song is the title track to their brand new studio album, which arrived last week.
Bass player Damien Rainaud had this to say about the meaning of the lyrics, "We all go through life creating scars onto others.. bad scars, and good scars. We are all Scar Weavers."
Lauren Hart added "The 'Scar Weaver' track is about dealing with my anxiety and catastrophic thoughts. I give a bad thought (which is ONLY in my head) a true reality by feeding it energy- thus, giving it life, to grow and completely engulf my mind. I 'sew the flesh on my fears.'"
Logan Mader said of the album, "We have an amazing record, we're ready to crush it, we have a really good chemistry between all of us. We're really good friends, and that's really important.
"I think you can feel that when you see us onstage, like, 'These guys are actually happy to be here and they like each other!' That's a bonus. It doesn't have to be like that. But luckily we have a really cool, strong bond. It's so important for us to get out there and connect with people in a real life environment." Watch the video below:
