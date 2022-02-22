Onoleigh 'Beautifully Broken' With New Single

Onoleigh has shared her latest single, "Beautifully Broken" which was released to all streaming platforms last Friday, February 18th and she co-wrote the track with producer Brandon Hood (Sam Hunt, Rascall Flatts, Jimmie Allen).

She had this to say about the track, "This song is about the mistrials of love; the ins and outs you have to go through if you ever want to get it right. It's knowing that whoever I'm with has to love not only who I am in that moment, but everything that brought me there."

We were sent these background details about her, "The Illinois native was interning as a middle school guidance counselor in a low-income school in Missouri when she found herself in a hypocritical position: sharing with children the advice to follow their dreams while she wasn't doing the same.

"She packed her bags and moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of becoming country's next singer-songwriter." Stream "Beautifully Broken" below:

