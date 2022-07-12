Onslaught Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Special Reissues

Thrash metal veterans Onslaught are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a series of vinyl re-prints and a special "Anniversary Edition" of their "Sounds Of Violence" album.
On November 11th, Onslaught will re-issue their latest three studio albums "Sounds Of Violence" (2011), "VI" (2013) and "Generation Antichrist" as red 180 gram Vinyl editions in gatefold sleeve.
On the same day, Onslaught will also release a special "Anniversary Edition" of their 2011 album "Sounds Of Violence", which now comes as a 2-CD digipak including a bonus CD.
The band states: "It's great to see AFM re-releasing these albums to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band. Some new ‚Sounds of Violence' artwork, new videos and bonus tracks too?...yea, this is f***ing killer!"
Fans can look forward to these special releases and more surprises to come...
"Sounds Of Violence" (Anniversary Edition)
Tracklisting:
CD1:
01. Into The Abyss (Intro)
02. Born For War
03. The Sound Of Violence
04. Code Black
05. Rest In Pieces
06. Godhead
07. Hatebox
08. Antitheist
09. Suicideology
10. End Of The Storm (Outro)
CD2:
01. Bomber (Motorhead Cover)
02. Angels Of Death
03. Thermo Nuclear Devastation Of The Planet Earth
04. Rest In Pieces (Live)
05. The Sound Of Violence (Live)
06. Metal Forces (Live)
07. Burn (Live)
08. Bow Down To The Clowns (Live)
