.

Onslaught Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Special Reissues

Michael Angulia | 07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Onslaught Cover art
Cover art

Thrash metal veterans Onslaught are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a series of vinyl re-prints and a special "Anniversary Edition" of their "Sounds Of Violence" album.

On November 11th, Onslaught will re-issue their latest three studio albums "Sounds Of Violence" (2011), "VI" (2013) and "Generation Antichrist" as red 180 gram Vinyl editions in gatefold sleeve.

On the same day, Onslaught will also release a special "Anniversary Edition" of their 2011 album "Sounds Of Violence", which now comes as a 2-CD digipak including a bonus CD.

The band states: "It's great to see AFM re-releasing these albums to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band. Some new ‚Sounds of Violence' artwork, new videos and bonus tracks too?...yea, this is f***ing killer!"

Fans can look forward to these special releases and more surprises to come...

"Sounds Of Violence" (Anniversary Edition)
Tracklisting:
CD1:
01. Into The Abyss (Intro)
02. Born For War
03. The Sound Of Violence
04. Code Black
05. Rest In Pieces
06. Godhead
07. Hatebox
08. Antitheist
09. Suicideology
10. End Of The Storm (Outro)

CD2:
01. Bomber (Motorhead Cover)
02. Angels Of Death
03. Thermo Nuclear Devastation Of The Planet Earth
04. Rest In Pieces (Live)
05. The Sound Of Violence (Live)
06. Metal Forces (Live)
07. Burn (Live)
08. Bow Down To The Clowns (Live)

Related Stories
Onslaught Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Special Reissues

Onslaught Release 'Bow Down To The Clowns'

Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide

News > Onslaught

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Latest News

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band

Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert

Nothing More Launch Spirits Test

Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'

Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month