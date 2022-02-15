Ours Tour To Include Distorted Lullabies Shows

Poster for special shows

Ours have announced that they will be launching a U.S. Tour next in support of their self-titled album and will also feature select shows celebrating their acclaimed debut album.

Jimmy Gnecco says of their latest album, "It was an insane process of going through 200 songs that I had written. I ended up recording somewhere around 80 of them."

Aside from promoting the new album, the tour will also feature seven special shows where the band will play the breakout debut "Distorted Lullabies" (Produced by Steve Lillywhite) in its entirety along with other songs from the band's catalogue. See all of the dates below:

Distorted Lullabies Special Shows

Mar 9 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde BarMar 19 - Dallas, TX - Three LinksMar 27 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper RoomApr 2 - Seattle, WA - Sunset TavernApr 14 - Chicago, IL - Beat KitchenApr 16 - Hamtramck, MI - SanctuaryApr 22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

U.S. Tour Dates

Mar 3 - Vienna, VA - Jammin JavaMar 4 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkboyMar 7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos SouthendMar 10 - Franklin, TN - MockingbirdMar 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack RabbitsMar 14 - Birmingham, AL - The NickMar 16 - New Orleans - La Parish - House Of BluesMar 17 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room - House Of BluesMar 23 - San Diego, CA - Soda BarMar 25 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper RoomMar 30 - Portland, OR - Dante'sApr 2 - Seattle, WA - Sunset TavernApr 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban LoungeApr 6 - Denver, CO - Lost LakeApr 8 - St. Louis, MO - Off BroadwayApr 11 - Milwaukee WI - Shank HallApr 12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam HallApr 19 - Columbus, OH - Natalie'sApr 20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

