.

Ours Tour To Include Distorted Lullabies Shows

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2022

Ours Poster for special shows
Poster for special shows

Ours have announced that they will be launching a U.S. Tour next in support of their self-titled album and will also feature select shows celebrating their acclaimed debut album.

Jimmy Gnecco says of their latest album, "It was an insane process of going through 200 songs that I had written. I ended up recording somewhere around 80 of them." 

Aside from promoting the new album, the tour will also feature seven special shows where the band will play the breakout debut "Distorted Lullabies" (Produced by Steve Lillywhite) in its entirety along with other songs from the band's catalogue. See all of the dates below:

Distorted Lullabies Special Shows


Mar 9 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
Mar 19 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
Mar 27 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room
Apr 2 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
Apr 14 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Apr 16 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
Apr 22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

U.S. Tour Dates


Mar 3 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
Mar 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
Mar 7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
Mar 10 - Franklin, TN - Mockingbird
Mar 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
Mar 14 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick
Mar 16 - New Orleans - La Parish - House Of Blues
Mar 17 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room - House Of Blues
Mar 23 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Mar 25 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room
Mar 30 - Portland, OR - Dante's
Apr 2 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
Apr 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Apr 6 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
Apr 8 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Apr 11 - Milwaukee WI - Shank Hall
Apr 12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall
Apr 19 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's
Apr 20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

