Papa Roach Announce 'Ego Trip' Album And Share New Single

Album art

Papa Roach have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Ego Trip" on April 8th and are celebrating with the release of a brand new single.

The new song is called "Cut The Line" and the band will be premiering a music video for the track this Friday, March 4th at 10am Pacific. The clip is said to bring the band back to the feeling of their original practice space in an intimate, smoky, in your face performance video."

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say about the new album, "Now isn't the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more."



Papa Roach kicked off their North American "Kill The Noise Tour" featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves with a SOLD OUT show in Anaheim, CA tonight. See the dates and stream the new song below:

Papa Roach + Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

March 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

March 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 - Salt Lake City - The Great Saltair

March 6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

March 9 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory - LOW TICKETS

March 12 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - LOW TICKETS

March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - LOW TICKETS

March 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

March 22 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

March 23 - Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - LOW TICKETS

March 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall - SOLD OUT

March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

March 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater



Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect

May 21 - St Louis, MO - 105.7 The Point "PointFest 2022"

May 22 - Springfield, MO - The Shrine Mosque

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

May 26 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena



Festival and Special Appearances

April 1 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa'l Norte

April 2 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa'l Norte

April 4 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center Special Show with SIMPLE PLAN and Emo Nite

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 28 - Houston, TX - 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest

May 29 - Dallas, TX - 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD '22

July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Festival

October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

