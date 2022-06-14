.

Papa Roach Deliver 'No Apologies' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2022

Papa Roach Album art
Album art

Papa Roach have released the music video for their new single "No Apologies". The song comes from their recently released studio album, "Ego Trip".

According to their camp, the "No Apologies" video picks up where their 2017 hit single "Help" left off. They add, "The heartwarming release brings some familiar faces back to the screen to finish a beautiful story of forgiveness and love just in time for Father's Day."

frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Life is art. Art is life. We continue to blur the lines. The video for no apologies is an expression of love and forgiveness. A story we can all learn and grow from. I know I did. Its real. Its raw. Its life. A must see." Watch the video below:

