Papa Roach Deliver 'No Apologies' With New Video

Album art

Papa Roach have released the music video for their new single "No Apologies". The song comes from their recently released studio album, "Ego Trip".

According to their camp, the "No Apologies" video picks up where their 2017 hit single "Help" left off. They add, "The heartwarming release brings some familiar faces back to the screen to finish a beautiful story of forgiveness and love just in time for Father's Day."

frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Life is art. Art is life. We continue to blur the lines. The video for no apologies is an expression of love and forgiveness. A story we can all learn and grow from. I know I did. Its real. Its raw. Its life. A must see." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Team For Rockzilla Summer Tour

Papa Roach Announce 'Ego Trip' Album And Share New Single

Papa Roach 'Stand Up' With New Anthem

Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour

News > Papa Roach