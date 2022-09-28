Paramore Announce 'This Is Why' Album With Title Song

This Is Why album art

Paramore have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "This Is Why", on February 10, 2023 and they have released a music video for the title track.

Hayley Williams had this to say about the title track, "This Is Why was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album.

"It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You'd think after a global pandemic of f***ing biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something."

The video was directed by Turnstile's Brendan Yates and filmed in Malibu, California last month. Williams said of the clip, "It was so rad working with Brendan. I've known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There's a cool kinship between the way our bands do things... Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point,"

Related Stories

Paramore Add Another Show To Intimate Venue Tour

Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup

Paramore Music and Merch

News > Paramore