Paramore Plan North American Arena Tour

Paramore have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a 26 city North American arena tour that will feature support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

The tour is set to kick off in Charlotte, NC on May 23rd at the Spectrum Center and will conclude on August 2nd in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center.

Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu will support from May 23rd through June 14th in Hollywood, FL. Foals will open for the remaining dates, with The Linda Lindas joining from June 6th through June 13th, and returning on July 24th through the final stop. See the dates below:

Paramore North America Tour Dates:

Tue May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

