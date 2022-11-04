Paramore Plan North American Arena Tour

Paramore have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a 26 city North American arena tour that will feature support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.
The tour is set to kick off in Charlotte, NC on May 23rd at the Spectrum Center and will conclude on August 2nd in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center.
Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu will support from May 23rd through June 14th in Hollywood, FL. Foals will open for the remaining dates, with The Linda Lindas joining from June 6th through June 13th, and returning on July 24th through the final stop. See the dates below:
Paramore North America Tour Dates:
Tue May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena
Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
