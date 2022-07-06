Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Parkway Drive have delivered a music video for their new track, "The Greatest Fear", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their seventh album, "Darker Still", on September 9th.
Vocalist Winston McCall had this to say about the new single, "The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face -death.
"The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact." Watch the video below:
