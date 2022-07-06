.

Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Parkway Drive Album cover art
Album cover art

Parkway Drive have delivered a music video for their new track, "The Greatest Fear", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their seventh album, "Darker Still", on September 9th.

Vocalist Winston McCall had this to say about the new single, "The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face -death.

"The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, More

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King Tour Dates Announced

Parkway Drive Release 'Viva The Underdogs' Album

News > Parkway Drive

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse* Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- more

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more

advertisement
Reviews

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Latest News

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London

Singled Out: Freddie Dixon's 29 Ways

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness

Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium