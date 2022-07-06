Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Album cover art

Parkway Drive have delivered a music video for their new track, "The Greatest Fear", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their seventh album, "Darker Still", on September 9th.

Vocalist Winston McCall had this to say about the new single, "The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face -death.

"The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, More

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King Tour Dates Announced

Parkway Drive Release 'Viva The Underdogs' Album

News > Parkway Drive