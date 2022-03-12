Pathology Share 'Procession For Mangled Humans' Video

Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Pathology have released a music video for their new single "Procession For Mangled Humans". The track comes from their 11th studio album, "The Everlasting Plague", which was released last fall via Nuclear Blast.

Pathology comments: "We're proud to announce the release of our brand new music video for "Procession Of Mangled Humans" from The Everlasting Plague. Enjoy the video and we'll see you on the road!!!"

The Everlasting Plague was recorded earlier this year at Sharkbite Studios. The album was produced by Zack Ohren who also handled engineering and mixing. The demented priest sometimes seen gracing the cover of other Pathology albums makes a reappearance here as an apex zombie ripping the flesh from his fellow dead man as he ascends to the top of a demolished city. Long-time artist companion Par Olofsson returned to the Pathology fold to design the piece. Watch the video below:

