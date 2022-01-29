Pattern-Seeking Animals Premiere 'I Can't Stay Here Anymore' Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a music video for their new song "I Can't Stay Here Anymore". The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Only Passing Through".
The new record, the follow-up to their 2020 effort "Prehensile Tales", is set to be released by InsideOutMusic on April 1st. John Boegehold had this to say about the first single:
"This was one of the last songs written for the album and came about pretty quickly. I wanted to write something energetic with a big singalong chorus and several scene-changes.
"Lyrically it's very loosely based on a fictional character who finds the place he's lived his whole life has quickly turned dangerous and even dystopian. Or, maybe it's not...
Pattern-Seeking Animals Release New Song 'Raining Hard In Heaven'
Pattern-Seeking Animals Release 'Here In My Autumn' Video
Pattern-Seeking Animals Announce New Album 'Prehensile Tales'
Spock's Beard Offshoot Pattern-Seeking Animals Stream First Song
News > Pattern-Seeking Animals
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more
Jimi Hendrix Music, Money, Madness Documentary Coming to Theaters- Ghost Debut New Song 'Kaisarion' At Tour Opener- more
Eddie Van Halen Stayed Connected With Valerie Bertinelli- Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track- Green Day- more
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more