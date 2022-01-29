Pattern-Seeking Animals Premiere 'I Can't Stay Here Anymore' Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a music video for their new song "I Can't Stay Here Anymore". The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Only Passing Through".

The new record, the follow-up to their 2020 effort "Prehensile Tales", is set to be released by InsideOutMusic on April 1st. John Boegehold had this to say about the first single:

"This was one of the last songs written for the album and came about pretty quickly. I wanted to write something energetic with a big singalong chorus and several scene-changes.

"Lyrically it's very loosely based on a fictional character who finds the place he's lived his whole life has quickly turned dangerous and even dystopian. Or, maybe it's not...

