Paul Stanley Discussed KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' 2021 In Review

Paul Stanley Discussed KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' was a top 21 story from June 2021: KISS frontman and cofounder Paul Stanley discussed "Shout It Out Loud," the forthcoming biopic about the legendary band, during a recent Download Reloaded interview with host Kylie Olsson.
The band's manager Doc McGhee revealed early last year that the biopic was in the works. Paul said of the film project, "I would rather not do it than do it half assed or poorly. Our director is the real deal; he did Maleficent 2 and he's not some hack. He knows how to make movies. It should be great.
"Casting hasn't begun yet, but that will be interesting, too. As the casting process goes on, I'll certainly be there and watching. It'll be interesting to see how someone else - be it the casting people or the director - how they view who I am and who they see doing that.
"I think I'll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast." Watch the interview below:
