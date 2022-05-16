Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Indie rockers Peach Pit have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a United States tour to promote their new album, "From 2 To 3".
The Right Down The Street Tour and it set to kick off on September 16th in New Haven, CT at Toad's Place and will wrap up on December 15th at Terminal 5 in New York City.
The trek will include 26 stops including in major cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and New York as well as multiple festival performances. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
09/16 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
09/17 Asbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival
09/19 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland
09/20 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
09/21 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
09/23 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre
09/24 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
09/26 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
09/27 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
10/01 Columbia, MD All Things Go Festival
10/03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
10/05 Ft Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live
10/06 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
11/28 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
11/29 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
12/01 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
12/02 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
12/03 San Diego, CA SOMA San Diego
12/04 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
12/06 Denver, CO Summit
12/08 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
12/09 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
12/10 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
12/12 Boston, MA House of Blues - Boston
12/14 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/15 New York, NY Terminal 5
