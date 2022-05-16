Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Indie rockers Peach Pit have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a United States tour to promote their new album, "From 2 To 3".

The Right Down The Street Tour and it set to kick off on September 16th in New Haven, CT at Toad's Place and will wrap up on December 15th at Terminal 5 in New York City.

The trek will include 26 stops including in major cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and New York as well as multiple festival performances. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

09/16 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

09/17 Asbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival

09/19 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

09/20 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

09/21 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

09/23 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre

09/24 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

09/26 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

09/27 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

10/01 Columbia, MD All Things Go Festival

10/03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

10/05 Ft Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

10/06 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

11/28 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

11/29 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

12/01 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

12/02 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

12/03 San Diego, CA SOMA San Diego

12/04 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

12/06 Denver, CO Summit

12/08 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

12/09 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

12/10 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

12/12 Boston, MA House of Blues - Boston

12/14 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/15 New York, NY Terminal 5

