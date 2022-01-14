Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'Brother The Cloud'

Earthling album cover art

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is streaming a lyric video for his new single, "Brother The Cloud", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Earthling."

The track follows "Long Way" and "The Haves" as the third song issued in advance of the project, which sees the Pearl Jam rocker working with producer Andrew Watt.

Due February 11, "Earthling" is Vedder's fourth solo album, and marks the follow-up to his work on the soundtrack to the 2021 Sean Penn film, "Flag Day", which saw him working alongside his daughter, Olivia Vedder, Irish singer Glen Hansard, and Cat Power.

"Earthling" will be available in multiple formats, including LP, cassette, digital, CD and Deluxe CD editions. Vedder will launch the project with a series of US live dates next month. Watch the video here.

