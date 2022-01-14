Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'Brother The Cloud'

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is streaming a lyric video for his new single, "Brother The Cloud", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Earthling."
The track follows "Long Way" and "The Haves" as the third song issued in advance of the project, which sees the Pearl Jam rocker working with producer Andrew Watt.
Due February 11, "Earthling" is Vedder's fourth solo album, and marks the follow-up to his work on the soundtrack to the 2021 Sean Penn film, "Flag Day", which saw him working alongside his daughter, Olivia Vedder, Irish singer Glen Hansard, and Cat Power.
"Earthling" will be available in multiple formats, including LP, cassette, digital, CD and Deluxe CD editions. Vedder will launch the project with a series of US live dates next month. Watch the video here.
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares 'Earthling' Album Details
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball 2021 In Review
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour
Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'The Haves' And Announces Album
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)