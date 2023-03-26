Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor

Hawkins tribute concerts posters

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has taken to social media to shoot down a report that speculation that he would be one of the drummers joining the Foo Fighters at their upcoming live dates in the place of late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This week marked the first anniversary of Hawkins death and the Foo Fighters have yet to announce who will be playing drums during their scheduled appearances this year.

The Sun published a report earlier this month that speculated that Cameron and Angels & Airwaves' Atom Willard were the most likely drummers to play the shows. They reported, "The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor [Hawkins] and the band over the past few months. Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him.

"They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos' studio. Matt was a great friend of Taylor's and is very close with the Foos' frontman Dave Grohl. The final arrangements are being put in place but it's looking very likely that Matt will be playing those gigs across the US in summer."

Cameron took to Instagram on Saturday (March 25th) on the anniversary of Hawkin's death and he shot down the report. He shared, "FYI the internet rumors are false, I haven't joined the Foos".

Related Stories

100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows

The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast

More Foo Fighters News