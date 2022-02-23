Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022

Event poster

Organizers of Creatures Fest 2022 have announced that original lineup Peter Criss has been added to the special three day event taking place over Memorial Day Weekend

Criss joins a line-up that includes former KISS alumni, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, and Bruce Kulick. Organizers state, "Three days and nights of live music, an Expo, panel discussions, Meet & Greets and more!! For the first time EVER, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick will be performing at the same event, along with other amazing bands!"

The event will also feature Quiet Riot, Enuff Z' Nuff, Vixen, Trixter (acoustic), Pretty Boy Floyd, former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi and more in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel on May 27th through 29th.

