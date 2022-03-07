Peter Doherty And Frederic Lo Deliver 'The Epidemiologist' Video

The Libertines / Babyshambles' Peter Doherty is returning to music with a new collaboration album with Frederic Lo and duo have shared a video for their new single.

The track is entitled "The Epidemiologist," and it comes from their forthcoming album, "The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime", which is due out March 18th.

The single speaks to being optimistic through difficult times and is accompanied by a new music video, filmed and directed by Roger Sargent (The Libertines, Fat White Family, Baxter Dury)



Doherty had this to say, "When Frederic and I were sitting at the kitchen table writing with guitars, we wanted the feel of The Last of The International Playboys or Everyday is Like Sunday.

Frederic added, "There are a number of references in the lyrics to films, writers and books. It's about hope when things are a mess. It was one of the first songs I played to Peter but it was the last one we finished. Pop and a bit classical." Watch the video below:

