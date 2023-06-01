Peter Case: A Million Miles Away Now Available On VOD

(Hello Wendy) Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has acquired global VOD rights to the music documentary Peter Case: A Million Miles Away.

Peter Case: A Million Miles AWAY is available to rent/own on DVD and North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media. Peter Case: A Million Miles Away features new performances from Peter Case, as well as a special performance by acclaimed vocalist Lady Blackbird with Chris Pierce.



Peter Case: A Million Miles Away profiles one of America's last great troubadours - Peter Case - who has lived a life of constant change, soaring highs, and soul-crushing lows. From the frigid suburbs of Buffalo, New York, to his early years living and busking on the streets of San Francisco, to formative experiences with punk band The Nerves and L.A. power pop legends The Plimsouls, to his decades-long, Grammy-nominated solo career, this documentary allows viewers to walk a million miles in the shoes of one of America's finest musicians. Peter Case: A Million Miles Away profiles a gifted musician who has never found the widespread acclaim he deserved, but who has still managed to find a place in the unforgiving landscape of the music business, Peter Case is a unique and compelling artist with a fascinating life story both heartbreaking and hopeful, who has spent the past four decades steadfastly answering his artistic calling. Case is a dynamic performer, a gifted raconteur with a master storyteller's flair, a passion for social justice, and a ripping sense of humor. PETER CASE: A MILLION MILES AWAY is a riveting portrait of a musician and artist who has made a career out of charting his own course.



Directed by Fred Parnes, Peter Case: A Million Miles Away was produced by Jordan Krause and Chris Seefried, and features many of Peter's friends and colleagues, including singer/songwriters Ben Harper, Steve Earle, Victoria Williams, Jack Lee, & Chuck Prophet, as well as producers Van Dyke Parks, Mitchell Froom, & Steven Soles, and journalists Paul Zollo and Denise Sullivan. The doc was edited by Kate Amend and photographed by Radan Popovic. Music supervision was handled by Amine Ramer and Andrea von Foerster. Executive producer was Allen Myerson.



"When we first flew up to Berkeley to meet Peter and discuss the possibility of making a film, we had an inkling that his story might be the one we'd been seeking," said filmmaker Fred Parnes. "Here was a dynamic performer who had a modest but adoring audience - a singular, captivating character with a storyteller's flair and a keen sense of humor, who could enthrall us with tales from his life and career filled with both heartrending disappointment and rousing triumph. Our search was over." Watch the trailer below:

