Pharmacose Deliver 'Obey' Visualizer

Pharmacose have released a visualizer for their brand new single called "Obey." The track is the second single off of the band's ongoing new concept project, "Ascension's Constraint", which is due for full release throughout 2022.
Wes Jones had this to say, "'Obey' is the second song from our project Ascension's Constraint, a concept album accompanied by a serialized novel. The plan is to release a song and a part of the novel each month, with 'Obey' being the first single to accompany the first part of the book. Although I'm going to try to match up the songs with the theme of the book, 'Obey' and 'Cleanse You' were written before Ascension's Constraint was really fleshed out, so they are more setting up the theme for the book.
"Set about 50 or so years from now after our currency has collapsed, a group of mega-corporations has stepped in to manage governmental functions, both locally and federally; they did not do so altruistically, as you can imagine. There is all sorts of espionage going on as corporations try to get the better of each other, and our protagonist, Alex Hobbes, gets caught up in one of their plots. If I had to classify it, I'd call it a sci-fi thriller.
"As for the song, it was one that Lu Rubino, Pharmacose's original producer and one of my very good friends, had been working on for another project. It didn't work for that project, so Lu asked if it would be a good fit for us. I loved it. I think we made some very slight changes to the arrangement, but Lu had spent so much time on it already that there wasn't a whole lot to be done aside from recording the vocals. Overall, I think it has an evolved sound that you may hear in later songs we release." Stream the visualizer below:
Singled Out: Pharmacose's Smash
Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video
Singled Out: Pharmacose's Checked Out
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour- Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep- Eric Church Scores Top Tour Award- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour
Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep Podcast
Eric Church Scores Billboard Top Tour Award
Thin Lizzy Share 1978 Performance Of 'Bad Reputation'
Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning Coming In July
Pharmacose Deliver 'Obey' Visualizer
Luke Combs Celebrating 13th No. 1 With Parking Lot Party