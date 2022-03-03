.

Pixies Return With New Song and Video Called 'Human Crime'

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pixies Single art
Single art

Pixies have released their first new music since September of 2020. Their brand new brand new digital-exclusive single and music video is entitled "Human Crime".

The new video was directed by Pixies’ Paz Lenchantin and was filmed in the Los Angeles area at the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica's Gold Diggers Bar.

Paz had this to say, “The storyline is loosely based on an inside joke between Charles and me about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

The new song and video comes as the band plan to return to the road for the first time in over two years, which will include a handful of sold-out, western U.S. warm-up dates, and then they will headline the Vive Latino 2022 festival in Mexico City before they head to the U.K. and Europe.

Pixies will also. open the BBC 6 Music Festival on Friday, April 1st at The Great Hall in Cardiff, and their performance will be broadcast live, worldwide on BBC Radio 6 via TuneIn, and on BBC TV (in the U.K. only) on the BBC Red Button through iPlayer. Watch the new video below:

Related Stories
Pixies Return With New Song and Video Called 'Human Crime'

Pixies Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release

News > Pixies

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more

Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Matt Sorum- more

Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg- Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online- Eddie Vedder- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more

advertisement
Reviews

Scorpions  Rock Believer

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival