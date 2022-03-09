Porcupine Tree Launching First Tour Since 2010

Tour poster

Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years with a new leg announced for North and South American this fall to promote their latest album, "Closure/Continuation".

They will be kicking things off on September 10th in Toronto Ontario at the Meridian Hall and will wrap up with on October 7th in Santiago, Chili at the Movistar Arena.

After a couple weeks off they will head to Europe for the tour leg that launches on October 21st in Berlin and wraps up on November 11th in London. See the dates below:

SEPTEMBER

10 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

12 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

25 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre



OCTOBER

4 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

7 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

21 - Berlin, DE - Max Schmelinghalle

23 - Vienna, AU - Gasometer

24 - Milan, IT - Forum

27 - Stockholm, SW - Globe

28 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Theatre

30 - Katowice, PO - Spodek Hall



NOVEMBER

2 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith

4 - Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

6 - Oberhausen, DE - KP Arena

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggodome

9 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

11 - London, UK - SSE Arena, Wembley

Related Stories

Porcupine Tree Return With First New Song In Over A Decade

Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments

News > Porcupine Tree