Porcupine Tree Launching First Tour Since 2010

Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years with a new leg announced for North and South American this fall to promote their latest album, "Closure/Continuation".
They will be kicking things off on September 10th in Toronto Ontario at the Meridian Hall and will wrap up with on October 7th in Santiago, Chili at the Movistar Arena.
After a couple weeks off they will head to Europe for the tour leg that launches on October 21st in Berlin and wraps up on November 11th in London. See the dates below:
SEPTEMBER
10 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
12 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
25 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
OCTOBER
4 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center
7 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena
21 - Berlin, DE - Max Schmelinghalle
23 - Vienna, AU - Gasometer
24 - Milan, IT - Forum
27 - Stockholm, SW - Globe
28 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Theatre
30 - Katowice, PO - Spodek Hall
NOVEMBER
2 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith
4 - Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena
6 - Oberhausen, DE - KP Arena
7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggodome
9 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622
11 - London, UK - SSE Arena, Wembley
Porcupine Tree Return With First New Song In Over A Decade
Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago