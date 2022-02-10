Portugal The Man Reveal 'What, Me Worry?' Video

Portugal The Man have shared a cinematic music video for their brand new single, "What, Me Worry?", which is the first taste of the band's forthcoming 9th studio album.
The track was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles) and Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyonce), and the video was directed by Los Gueyes (Aaron Brown & Josue Rivas).
Frontman John Gourley had this to say, "While recording this album and hanging in LA, we got into a conversation with Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder about how much we missed laughter.
The last few years it's been so easy to forget the fun in what we do. We talked about childhood memories of laughing at the world and ourselves while flipping through Mad Magazine.
"We missed those days and remembered that we all make music. So we took that afternoon to make a song about it." Watch the video below:
Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP
Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions
Portugal. The Man Deliver 'The Devil' From Oregon City Sessions
Portugal. the Man Get Remixed By Weird Al Yankovic
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL