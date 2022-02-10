.

Portugal The Man Reveal 'What, Me Worry?' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-09-2022

Portugal The Man Single art
Single art

Portugal The Man have shared a cinematic music video for their brand new single, "What, Me Worry?", which is the first taste of the band's forthcoming 9th studio album.

The track was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles) and Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyonce), and the video was directed by Los Gueyes (Aaron Brown & Josue Rivas).

Frontman John Gourley had this to say, "While recording this album and hanging in LA, we got into a conversation with Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder about how much we missed laughter.

The last few years it's been so easy to forget the fun in what we do. We talked about childhood memories of laughing at the world and ourselves while flipping through Mad Magazine.

"We missed those days and remembered that we all make music. So we took that afternoon to make a song about it." Watch the video below:

Portugal The Man Reveal 'What, Me Worry?' Video

