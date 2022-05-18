Post Malone And Roddy Ricch 'Cooped Up' With New Video

Video still

Post Malone has released a Andre Bato directed music video for his brand new single, "Cooped Up" which features a guest appearance from Roddy Ricch.

"Cooped Up" is the second collaboration between Malon and Ricch, following their Roddy's appearance on the 2019 remix of Post's quintuple-platinum track "wow."

The new single comes from Post Malone's forthcoming album, "Twelve Carat Toothache", that is set to be released on June 3rd. Watch the new video below:

