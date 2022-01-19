Post Profit Declare 'We're All Monsters' With New Single

We're All Monsters single art

Alt-rockers Post Profit are streaming their brand new single "We're All Monsters", which arrives ahead of the February 25th release of their new studio album, "When You Think It's Right It's Always Wrong".

The group had this to say, "We couldn't be more thrilled to announce our new single - 'We're All Monsters'. This song was written about a universal concept: that we as humans are not perfect. We make mistakes, and we hurt each other. Most of us have a closet full of skeletons, so to speak.

"When something bad happens to us, we often look for somewhere to place the blame. For most of us, that's much easier than accepting our faults. This song begs one question of humanity - how can we be better people?

"In a world where it seems everyone is only out for themselves, sometimes it's difficult to see where humility and civility should fit in. We want people to understand that it's okay to accept your faults, make changes, and not let your faults define you." Stream the track below:

