Priscilla Block Announces Fall Leg Of Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block has announced a brand new U.S. fall leg of her Welcome to the Block Party Tour, following her successful first leg this past spring.

She will be kicking off the new run of dates on October 13th at the LRH in Liberty Township, OH and will wrap up the trek on November 19th at the Music Farm in Charleston, SC.

Block had this to say, "I am so excited to announce the second leg of my Welcome to the Block Party Tour! As a little girl, I always dreamed of writing my own songs and singing them to crowds of people.

"The fans absolutely blew me away earlier this year, selling out shows, singing every word to every song, and making my songs their own. There were so many places that we didn't get to the first time around, so I can't wait to give the fans this second round of shows! See y'all on the road."

Pre-Sale tickets for the Welcome to the Block Party Tour are available on July 12th and the general on-sale will be available on July 15th. See the dates and watch a recap video for the first leg below:

Welcome to the Block Party Tour Dates:

10.13 LRH Liberty Township, OH

10.14 Jergel's Warrendale, PA

10.15 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN

10.20 Wooly's Des Moines, IA

10.21 Joe's on Weed Chicago, IL

10.22 Elevation at the Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

10.26 Rick's Cafe Starkville, MS

10.27 Cotton Eyed Joe's Knoxville, TN

10.28 Silverado's Black Mountain, NC

10.29 Rome River Jam Rome, GA

11.3 Nashville Palace Nashville, TN

11.11 Bluestone Columbus, OH

11.12 Boondock's Springfield, IL

11.17 Blue Room Statesboro, GA

11.18 Blind Horse Greenville, SC

11.19 Music Farm Charleston, SC

