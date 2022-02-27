Priscilla Block Scores Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You'

Photo Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

ACM New Female Artist of the Year Nominee Priscilla Block was surprised with a Gold Record award for her hit single "Just About Over You" during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway's Music Row Happy Hour.

RIAA's Jackie Jones joined the live broadcast said, "I am here to do one of my favorite things - to give an artist their very first certification. I'd like to congratulate you on your first Gold record!" and presented Priscilla with a "Just About Over You" Gold Certification plaque for the hit single.

Block responded, "I'm at a loss for words! This is because of y'all [family, friends, supporters, and fans] MY FIRST CERTIFIED GOLD SINGLE. Thank y'all for keeping music alive and continuing to buy and stream my music and letting me have a dang career doing what I love!" Watch the video for the song below

Related Stories

Priscilla Block Takes Fans To 'My Bar' With New Single

News > Priscilla Block