Priscilla Block Kicks Off Welcome To The Block Party Tour

Tour poster

Priscilla Block kicked off her very first headline trek, called the Welcome To The Block Party Tour tonight (March 24th) in Birmingham, AL at Zydeco.

The tour will be visiting 15 markets across the Southeast and Midwest including Knoxville, TN; Charlotte, NC; Houston, TX; before it wraps up in Dallas, TX at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ on April 23rd.

She is hitting the road her latest single "My Bar" is at country radio and follows a busy year where she was nominated for her first ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year and is a current nominee for the upcoming CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Just About Over You."



Welcome To The Block Party Tour Dates:

March 24 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

March 25 Huntsville, AL Sidetracks Music Hall

March 26 Rome, GA Peaches

March 31 Decatur, GA Eddie's Attic

April 1 Oxford, MS Proud Larry's

April 2 Hattiesburg, MS Brewsky's

April 7 Knoxville, TN Open Chord Music

April 8 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's

April 9 Savannah, GA District Live

April 14 Springfield, MO The Outland Ballroom

April 15 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall

April 16 Peoria, IL Crusens

April 21 Houston, TX The Rustic

April 22 San Antonio, TX The Rustic

April 23 Dallas, TX Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Related Stories

Priscilla Block Scores Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You'

Priscilla Block Takes Fans To 'My Bar' With New Single

News > Priscilla Block