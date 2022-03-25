Priscilla Block Kicks Off Welcome To The Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block kicked off her very first headline trek, called the Welcome To The Block Party Tour tonight (March 24th) in Birmingham, AL at Zydeco.
The tour will be visiting 15 markets across the Southeast and Midwest including Knoxville, TN; Charlotte, NC; Houston, TX; before it wraps up in Dallas, TX at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ on April 23rd.
She is hitting the road her latest single "My Bar" is at country radio and follows a busy year where she was nominated for her first ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year and is a current nominee for the upcoming CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Just About Over You."
Welcome To The Block Party Tour Dates:
March 24 Birmingham, AL Zydeco
March 25 Huntsville, AL Sidetracks Music Hall
March 26 Rome, GA Peaches
March 31 Decatur, GA Eddie's Attic
April 1 Oxford, MS Proud Larry's
April 2 Hattiesburg, MS Brewsky's
April 7 Knoxville, TN Open Chord Music
April 8 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's
April 9 Savannah, GA District Live
April 14 Springfield, MO The Outland Ballroom
April 15 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall
April 16 Peoria, IL Crusens
April 21 Houston, TX The Rustic
April 22 San Antonio, TX The Rustic
April 23 Dallas, TX Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
