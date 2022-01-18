.

Priscilla Block Takes Fans To 'My Bar' With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 01-18-2022

Welcome To The Block Party album art

Priscilla Block has released a lyric video for her new single "My Bar". The track comes from her forthcoming debut album, "Welcome To The Block Party", which is set to hit stores on February 11th.

She had this to say about the upcoming record and the new single, "I cannot believe that my debut album is almost here. It has all the trash, all the sass, and all the sad.

"But hey, that's my life, and I'm so excited for the world to finally hear this. I wrote all of these songs from a real and raw place, and I am grateful that I have the opportunity to show various aspects of where I've been and who I am.

"Everyone knows that I love a good bar, so 'My Bar' felt a perfect place to kick off the new record!! Welcome to the Block Party Baby!!!!" Watch the lyric video below:

