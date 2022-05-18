.

Priscilla Block Taking Welcome to the Block Party Tour International

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2022

Priscilla Block Tour poster
Tour poster

Priscilla Block have announced that she will be heading across the pond this summer to launch UK dates for her Welcome to the Block Party World Tour.

The trek will follow her first headlining U.S. dates where she sold out 11 of 14 shows during the tour's initial run. It will include shows in Glasgow, London, Leicestershire and Dublin.

She had this to say, "I'm beyond blown away at the success of my first headlining tour! I'm still such a new Artist and it's a little scary to go out and play on your own, but the fans have shown up all Spring, and I couldn't be more grateful!

"I love being able to play my full album and bring all the deep cuts to life on stage. We got sassy with it, we got trashy with it, baby! I absolutely loved being able to elaborate on my own stories and where I've come from to my fans.

"The US Tour was such a success, we've decided to take this thing overseas! I had the opportunity to play C2C this year and it was unreal. I can't wait to get back to Europe and show everyone what the full Block Party is all about!"

Tickets for the Welcome to the Block Party World Tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 20 at 10:00am BST / 4:00am CDT. See the dates below:

8.22.22 Glasgow, UK King Tut's
8.24.22 London, UK Lexington
8.26.22 Leicestershire, UK The Long Road Festival
8.27.22 Leicestershire, UK The Long Road Festival
8.29.22 Dublin, IRE Workman's

