Punk Supergroup OFF! Cancel Tour Leg After Member Hospitalized

10-25-2022

Off Tour posterTour poster

Hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have been forced to cancel the first leg of their forthcoming North America tour after Justin Brown was hospitalized.

The band shared via social media, "Due to our drummer being hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency, we unfortunately must postpone the first leg of our North American Tour (Phoenix through Minneapolis).

"We're in the process of rescheduling the affected shows and will re-announce ASAP so please hang on to your tickets. All December dates are still happening. Thanks for understanding."

The current lineup of the band also includes Keith Morris (Circle Jerks/Black Flag), Dimitri Coats (Burning Bridges), and Autury Fulbright II (...And You Will Know US By The Trail Of The Dead).

