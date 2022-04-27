Pure Reason Revolution Share 'Dead Butterfly' Video

Pure Reason Revolution have released a music video for their latest single "Dead Butterfly." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Above Cirrus", which will arrive on May 6th.
Jon Courtney had this to say about the new song, "We started living on some land in Brandenburg in a small primitive hut . It was a safe place with all that was going on around. We spent a lot of time on our patch in nature & one day my daughter came across a in injured, dying butterfly. She was sorrowful to see it die & we couldn't help.
"The track stemmed from that. This thing of absolute beauty, passing away. Then we stumble across a caterpillar. Discovery, creation & life breathes on. This probably sees us at our heaviest. Bring Me The Horizon meets Smashing Pumpkins meets Fleetwood Mac." Watch the video below:
