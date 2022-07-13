Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour

Puscifer have announced that they have expanded their Existential Reckoning Tour, with a brand new six week fall leg of the trek in support of their Existential Reckoning release.
The band, which features Tool icon Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, will be launching the new round of dates on October 13th in San Francisco.
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am local time with VIP packages available at the same time. See the dates for the trek below:
October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido - Concert Hall
October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena
October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre
October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus
November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory
November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
