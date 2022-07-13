Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour

Tour poster

Puscifer have announced that they have expanded their Existential Reckoning Tour, with a brand new six week fall leg of the trek in support of their Existential Reckoning release.

The band, which features Tool icon Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, will be launching the new round of dates on October 13th in San Francisco.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am local time with VIP packages available at the same time. See the dates for the trek below:

October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido - Concert Hall

October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena

October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre

October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus

November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory

November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Related Stories

Puscifer Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Puscifer TV Coming Next Month

Puscifer Take 'Bullet Train To Iowa' With New Video

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

News > Puscifer