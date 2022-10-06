Puscifer Announce Special Limited Edition Tour Release

Outer sleeve and sticker example for Existential Reckoning tour-only limited pressing

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have an added bonus for fans attending their upcoming North American Existential Reckoning tour: a highly-limited (50 copies per show with each city getting its own unique vinyl color), splattered vinyl version of the 2020 album, signed by the band, complete with a "seal of quality" showcasing the show date, the amount of vinyl pressed and the city. The vinyl will be available at the merch booth as doors open with a one per customer limit.



The trek, which kicks off in San Francisco on Oct. 13, follows the band's Spring 2022 leg, which saw the Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round led troupe perform their biggest shows to date including dates at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn's Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Replete with aliens, and appearances from beloved Pusciverse characters, the show has been described as "a sublimely bizarre spectacle" (Phoenix New Times), a "theatrical show... offering up an entertaining set that extended far beyond music" (Consequence) and simply "out of this world" (Arts Fuse).



Existential Reckoning tour dates:



October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido - Concert Hall

October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena

October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre

October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 Montreal, QC L'Olympia

November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 13 Madison, WI The Sylvee

November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory

November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

