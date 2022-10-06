Puscifer Announce Special Limited Edition Tour Release

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have an added bonus for fans attending their upcoming North American Existential Reckoning tour: a highly-limited (50 copies per show with each city getting its own unique vinyl color), splattered vinyl version of the 2020 album, signed by the band, complete with a "seal of quality" showcasing the show date, the amount of vinyl pressed and the city. The vinyl will be available at the merch booth as doors open with a one per customer limit.
The trek, which kicks off in San Francisco on Oct. 13, follows the band's Spring 2022 leg, which saw the Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round led troupe perform their biggest shows to date including dates at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn's Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.
Replete with aliens, and appearances from beloved Pusciverse characters, the show has been described as "a sublimely bizarre spectacle" (Phoenix New Times), a "theatrical show... offering up an entertaining set that extended far beyond music" (Consequence) and simply "out of this world" (Arts Fuse).
Existential Reckoning tour dates:
October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido - Concert Hall
October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena
October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre
October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7 Montreal, QC L'Olympia
November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 13 Madison, WI The Sylvee
November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory
November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
