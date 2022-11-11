Puscifer Premiere Indigo Children Video

Puscifer have released a music video for their song "Indigo Children", which they released to celebrate the release of "V is for Versatile" soundtrack today (November 11th).

The band released the companion soundtracks to their recently streamed concert films: "V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for... era" and "Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole".

The albums, titled "V is for Versatile" and "Parole Violator", feature re-imagined versions of the music from both the band's debut release, V is for Va****, singles from the outfit's earliest days, and Puscifer's 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Puscifer Share 'Man Overboard' Video From Parole Violator Concert Film

Puscifer Announce Special Limited Edition Tour Release

Puscifer Plan Halloween Double Feature

Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'

Puscifer Music and Merch

News > Puscifer