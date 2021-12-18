Queen Icon Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram early Saturday morning (December 18th) to share the news with fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

May shared a photo of his positive test on the social media site and captured the image, "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.

"And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks.

"This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love - Bri"

