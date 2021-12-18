.

Queen Icon Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19

Michael Angulia | 12-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen Icon Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19
Social media capture

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram early Saturday morning (December 18th) to share the news with fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

May shared a photo of his positive test on the social media site and captured the image, "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.

"And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks.

"This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love - Bri"

Related Stories


Queen Icon Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19

Queen Explore Brian May Live Guitar Solo On The Greatest Video Series

Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest

Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson

News > Brian May

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more

Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more

Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more

Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement
Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Books

Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers