Queen Icon Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram early Saturday morning (December 18th) to share the news with fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
May shared a photo of his positive test on the social media site and captured the image, "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.
"And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks.
"This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love - Bri"
Queen Explore Brian May Live Guitar Solo On The Greatest Video Series
Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest
Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson
Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers