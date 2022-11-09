Queen Release 'The Invisible Man' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Queen are streaming a new lyric video for "The Invisible Man", a track from their 1989 album, "The Miracle", ahead of its box set release on November 18.

The band are also sharing a remastered version of the original video for the set's third single, which was a Top 15 hit in their native UK, while the project went on to top the album charts in the UK and several major European markets, while re-establishing the band in the US where it delivered their fourth consecutive gold album in the region.

With studio sessions spanning a two-year period, Queen created more than 30 songs for the record; ten tracks were selected for the final album, with others later appearing as B-sides or solo tracks, or carried over to the "Innuendo" and "Made in Heaven" albums.

"Queen The Miracle Collector's Edition" box set features original takes, demos, and rough takes of the full album plus six additional previously never before heard tracks - including "Dog With A Bone", "I Guess We're Falling Out", "You Know You Belong To Me", "When Love Breaks Up"', "Water", and the recently premiered "Face It Alone."

Watch the new lyric video and remastered official video for "The Invisible Man" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie 1972 UK TV Performance Of Queen Bitch Streaming

Queen Stream Lyric Video For The Miracle

Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Queen In The Studio For News Of The World 45th Anniversary

Queen Music and Merch

News > Queen