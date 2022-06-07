Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury

(hennemusic) Queen have revealed some details about their plans to release an unheard song featuring their legendary late frontman Freddie Mercury later this year.
Brian May and Roger Taylor shared the news on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show prior to their performance with Adam Lambert opening Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4.
"We did find a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about," said Taylor. "And it's wonderful, actually. It was a real discovery. It's from 'The Miracle' sessions and I think it's going to be out in September."
"It was kind of hiding in plain sight," added May. "We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that,' But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'OK, we can do this and this.' It's like stitching bits together. But it's beautiful. It's a very touching piece from Freddie."
