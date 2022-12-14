Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)

Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins was a top 22 story from April 2022: Queen legend Roger Taylor dedicated his OBE (Order Of The British Empire award) to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50.

The band shared this comment from Roger, "My whole family and his whole family were very close. He was, my wife, called him, sunshine in human form. He was the most wonderful man and I can't quite believe that I'm not going to see him again."

They also reported, "Roger received his honour today at Windsor Castle from the Prince of Wales and spoke afterward saying Taylor was one of his 'very greatest friends' and would 'love to' dedicate his award to Taylor."

