Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming audio of a brief clip of "In Extremis", as a preview to its inclusion on their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance."

Due October 7, the group recorded the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris. "Digital Noise Alliance" will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).

Queensryche will continue a scattered series of US live dates throughout the summer, with appearances scheduled to resume in Quakertown, PA in July 15.

