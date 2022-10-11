.

Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video

Michael Angulia | 10-10-2022

Album art

Queensryche have released a music video clip for their new song "Hold On" which comes from the band's just released new studio album, Digital Noise Alliance.

The band said of the song, "'Hold On' primarily focuses on the misfortune of social media and how this new societal landscape has become a false barometer of ones' value, essentially, influencing and affecting peoples' self-worth.

"Reminding people to not believe everything they see, and to not buy into the glorification of fame, money, and popularity. It strives to empower those that have been blinded by the distorted reality of the glorified social media lifestyles. It is a song reminiscent of older, simpler times." Watch the video below:

