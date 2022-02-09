.

Queensryche Share New Album Recording Update

Bruce Henne | 02-08-2022

Queensryche The Verdict cover art
(hennemusic) Queensryche are sharing updates on the progress that they are making with the recording sessions for the follow-up to their 2019 album, "The Verdict."

The band confirmed last month that they had begun work with producer Zeuss on the project, which will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).

Co-founder Michael Wilton recently shared word on social media that he was recording guitars with Zeuss, with Mike Stone to follow. As the group continue to keep fans updated, La Torre told fans this week: "Todd has 6 songs down on vocals so far for the new Queensryche album - things are progressing!" See what else they have planned here.

