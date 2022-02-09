Queensryche Share New Album Recording Update

(hennemusic) Queensryche are sharing updates on the progress that they are making with the recording sessions for the follow-up to their 2019 album, "The Verdict."
The band confirmed last month that they had begun work with producer Zeuss on the project, which will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).
Co-founder Michael Wilton recently shared word on social media that he was recording guitars with Zeuss, with Mike Stone to follow. As the group continue to keep fans updated, La Torre told fans this week: "Todd has 6 songs down on vocals so far for the new Queensryche album - things are progressing!" See what else they have planned here.
Queensryche Begin Recording New Album
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sued Band 2021 In Review
Geoff Tate Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche 2021 In Review
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL