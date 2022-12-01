Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is sharing an alternative version of newly-upgraded rare video footage of a 1972 UK television performance of "Oh! You Pretty Things" as part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of his album, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars."
Bowie - as Ziggy and joined by his band, The Spiders From Mars - can be seen delivering the single from his 1971 record, "Hunky Dory", during an appearance on the classic BBC music series The Old Grey Whistle Test.
"Oh! You Pretty Things" was one of three songs - alongside "Queen Bitch" from "Hunky Dory" and "Five Years" from "Ziggy Stardust" - that the rocker delivered just days before the launch of the first Ziggy Stardust tour.
"Hunky Dory" had been released less than two months earlier and the Ziggy Stardust album opener wouldn't be available to fans for a few months yet.
Read more about the performance and stream the upgraded video here.
David Bowie's 'Queen Bitch' Streaming From Divine Symmetry Box Set
David Bowie 1972 UK TV Performance Of Queen Bitch Streaming
David Bowie 'Hunky Dory' Era Box Set Announced
Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video Released
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023
Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online
Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Raising Sand Track On CMT Crossroads
ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'
George Lynch and Jeff Pilson Share New Christmas Song
Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project's Move On