Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is sharing an alternative version of newly-upgraded rare video footage of a 1972 UK television performance of "Oh! You Pretty Things" as part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of his album, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars."

Bowie - as Ziggy and joined by his band, The Spiders From Mars - can be seen delivering the single from his 1971 record, "Hunky Dory", during an appearance on the classic BBC music series The Old Grey Whistle Test.

"Oh! You Pretty Things" was one of three songs - alongside "Queen Bitch" from "Hunky Dory" and "Five Years" from "Ziggy Stardust" - that the rocker delivered just days before the launch of the first Ziggy Stardust tour.

"Hunky Dory" had been released less than two months earlier and the Ziggy Stardust album opener wouldn't be available to fans for a few months yet.

