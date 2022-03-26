Ratchet Dolls Share Their 'Modern Mistake'

Ratchet Dolls have released their brand single "Modern Mistake". The track comes from the band's forthcoming EP, "Bring The Noize," which is set for release later this year.
Kevin Sauceda had this to say about the new track, "'Modern Mistake' is definitely a new direction for Ratchet Dolls that I chose to explore during the pandemic's lockdown.
"The song was definitely fun to write as it combines giant vocal harmonies, reminiscent of the 80s, with an adrenalized hard rock sound; a sound I chased for many years.
"This is 1 of 5 self-produced tracks Ratchet Dolls will be releasing as an EP titled 'Bring The Noize' this summer! I am beyond excited to hear what listeners think of the new direction the band has taken!"' Stream the song below:
