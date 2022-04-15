Ray Charles America the Beautiful Video Released To Celebrate Reissue

Ray Charles' Tangerine Records has announced that it is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of one of Charles most important and impactful albums; A Message from The People, and have released a video for "America the Beautiful".

This special remastered 50th Anniversary edition of the landmark recording, will be available June 17th on Vinyl, CD and all streaming services for the first time in more than 10 years.



Originally released on April 4, 1972, A Message from The People remains one of Charles' most celebrated albums, as well as the most socially conscious work of his six-decade career. The record directly confronts societal ills of poverty and injustice while offering a universal message of brotherhood and hope for peace; topics that are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago. The album includes classic tracks like "They'll Be No Peace on Earth Without All Men As One," "Abraham, Martin and John," the Gospel infused "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "Heaven Help Us All." The album also includes Ray's recording of "Hey Mister," which was played during a Congressional joint hearing in 1972 to speak on behalf of common citizens to a government that was widely seen as ignoring their needs. Perhaps most impactful track is Ray's classic rendition of "America the Beautiful," which quickly became our second national anthem and has inspired countless generations since its release 50 years ago. A new video of the iconic track has also been shared in honor of this historic release. Watch it below:

