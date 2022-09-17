Reba McEntire Announces The Ultimate Christmas Collection

The Ultimate Christmas Collection cover art

Reba McEntire has announced that she is bring together some of her previous holiday favorites in her brand new "Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection."

The collection will be released on Friday, October 14th and is made up of favorites from her previous Christmas releases along with the track "I Needed Christmas," which is featured in the Lifetime movie "Reba McEntire's Christmas In Tune."

"I'm excited to share this newly packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs," said Reba. "It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!"

Tracklist:

1. Away In A Manager - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You

2. O Holy Night - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You

3. White Christmas - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You

4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You

5. Up On The Housetop - from 1999 Secret of Giving

6. I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus - from 1999 Secret of Giving

7. Mary, Did You Know? - from 1999 Secret of Giving

8. O Come All Ye Faithful - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas

9. Jingle Bell Rock - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas

10. Winter Wonderland - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas

11. I'll Be Home For Christmas - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas

12. I Needed Christmas - from 2021 Christmas In Tune

