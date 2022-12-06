Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates

Tour poster

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced some brand new North American and European tour dates for next year that will be launching in support of their two chart topping albums of this year.

The band will be launching the North American dates this coming spring, kicking things off on March 29th in Vancouver, British Columbia at the BC Place and will wrap up the trek on May 25th in Houston, TX at the Minute Maid Park.

The European dates are set to begin on June 18th in Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop and will conclude on July 23rd in Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park.

They will be joined by various support acts on the dates including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, City And Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess. See local listings for exact support for that vene.

The tour dates will be in support of the band's two chart topping 2022 albums, "Return Of The Dream Canteen," and "Unlimited Love". Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9th at 10 a.m. local time.

North American tour dates:

03/29 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

04/01 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

04/06 Fargo, ND - Fargodome

04/08 Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

04/14 Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

05/12 San Diego, CA - Snap Dragon Stadium

05/14 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

05/17 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

05/19 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

05/25 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

06/18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop

06/21 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

06/24 Odense, Denmark - Tinderbox

06/26 Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelande

06/30 Leuven, Belgium - Rock Wercther

07/02 Milan, Italy - I-Days

07/06 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive

07/08 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

07/11 Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

07/14 Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadion

07/17 Carhaix, France - Les Vieilles Charrues

07/21 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/23 Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track

Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Video For New Single 'The Drummer'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers