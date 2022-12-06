Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced some brand new North American and European tour dates for next year that will be launching in support of their two chart topping albums of this year.
The band will be launching the North American dates this coming spring, kicking things off on March 29th in Vancouver, British Columbia at the BC Place and will wrap up the trek on May 25th in Houston, TX at the Minute Maid Park.
The European dates are set to begin on June 18th in Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop and will conclude on July 23rd in Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park.
They will be joined by various support acts on the dates including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, City And Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess. See local listings for exact support for that vene.
The tour dates will be in support of the band's two chart topping 2022 albums, "Return Of The Dream Canteen," and "Unlimited Love". Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9th at 10 a.m. local time.
North American tour dates:
03/29 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
04/01 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
04/06 Fargo, ND - Fargodome
04/08 Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
04/14 Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
05/12 San Diego, CA - Snap Dragon Stadium
05/14 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
05/17 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
05/19 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival
05/25 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
06/18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop
06/21 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
06/24 Odense, Denmark - Tinderbox
06/26 Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelande
06/30 Leuven, Belgium - Rock Wercther
07/02 Milan, Italy - I-Days
07/06 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive
07/08 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool
07/11 Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
07/14 Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadion
07/17 Carhaix, France - Les Vieilles Charrues
07/21 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/23 Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track
Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Video For New Single 'The Drummer'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
