Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers have debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Album Sales chart with "Return Of The Dream Canteen," their second chart topping album of the year.
According to Billboard, the Rick Rubin-produced project sold 56,000 albums in its opening week to top the chart, which earns the California band a pair of No. 1s in 2022 - alongside April's "Unlimited Love" - to become the first group with two No. 1 rock albums on the chart in less than 12 months since 2005 when System Of A Down doubled-up with "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize."
Introduced with the lead single, "Tippa My Tongue", "Return Of The Dream Canteen" also lands at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 equivalent album units earned, including 7,000 streaming equivalent albums; each SEA unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.
