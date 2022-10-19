Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Video For New Single 'The Drummer'

album art

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are debuting a video for "The Drummer", the latest single from their newly-released album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."

The song follows "Tippa My Tongue" and the Eddie Van Halen tribute, "Eddie", as the third clip issued from the project, which follows "Unlimited Love" as both the group's second record of 2022 and a reunion with returning guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.

"Unlimited Love" delivered the Chili Peppers their first US No. 1 since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium." The band will resume their global stadium tour in January with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Watch the video for the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

