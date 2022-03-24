Red Hot Chili Peppers Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame next week. The March 31 event will see the band joined by special guests, while George Clinton - who produced the group's 1985 record, "Freaky Styley" - will unveil the star alongside Bob Forrest and actor Woody Harrelson.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; the star will be dedicated in the category of Recording in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
"Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family." Find streaming information here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup
Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere 'Poster Child' Video
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video and Announce Album
Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Hospitalization- Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Ghost's Impera Has Largest Sales Week Of Any Album This Year- Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour- more
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022