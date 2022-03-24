Red Hot Chili Peppers Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Promo photo

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame next week. The March 31 event will see the band joined by special guests, while George Clinton - who produced the group's 1985 record, "Freaky Styley" - will unveil the star alongside Bob Forrest and actor Woody Harrelson.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; the star will be dedicated in the category of Recording in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family." Find streaming information here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere 'Poster Child' Video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video and Announce Album

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers